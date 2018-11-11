One dead, three injured in car and lorry crash near Banbury

A person died and three others were injured in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A361 near Banbury yesterday (Saturday, November 10).

The A361 was closed in both directions between William Scot Hill and Chacombe following the collision between a Peugeot 308 and a lorry at around 1pm.

One person who was in the Peugeot died at the scene, while three other occupants were taken to hospital. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Next of kin has been informed.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is taking place.

Investigating officer, Inspector Gavin Biggs of Thames Valley Roads Policing Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and firstly my thoughts are with those affected by this collision.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time who saw this incident or anyone with dash cam footage.

“If you have details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 633 (10/11) or make a report online.”