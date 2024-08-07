'No place for discrimination in Cherwell' - Banbury district councillors speak out against violent protests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Deputy Leader and Chairman of Cherwell District Council have issued statements regarding the wave of violent protests witnessed across the United Kingdom.

The statements come in response to the week of violence that started in Southport, Merseyside, following the horrifying stabbing at a dance class that saw Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, tragically lose their lives.

Deputy Leader Lesley McLean and Chairman Dr Chukwudi Okeke have both said that they firmly stand against any discrimination or violence in Banbury or the Cherwell District.

Cllr Lesley McLean said: “The horrific and upsetting violence we have seen flaring up in parts of the UK is a deliberate attempt to divide our communities, and I take this opportunity to praise the admirable response from public services and residents across our country in restoring order and cleaning up public spaces. This is indeed a true reflection of the UK and what it means to love your country.

“It is a privilege to serve an inclusive and accepting community like Cherwell where we value the contributions that people of diverse backgrounds and lived experiences make to our towns and villages.

“We are determined that no-one living in our area should experience discrimination based on their country of origin, religion or ethnic background and I want to reassure our residents that we will not let the unacceptable acts of mindless violence seen elsewhere dissuade us from our commitment to serving and supporting them.”

Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, said: “I want to send my sincerest sympathies to the communities across the UK who have been affected by the cynical violence and appalling discrimination that we have witnessed in the past days.

“No-one deserves to feel intimidated because of where they are from, their faith, or the colour of their skin and I know the people of north Oxfordshire join me in rejecting any attempts to exploit the Southport atrocities to sow division in our communities.

“There is no place for racism, Islamophobia or any other kind of discrimination in Cherwell. I am proud to be resident of such a diverse and welcoming district and am comforted to know that our police and community safety colleagues have the resources they need to reassure our residents and keep them safe.”