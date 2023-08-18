News you can trust since 1838
New play equipment unveiled after refurbishment of Banbury playground

New children’s play equipment was unveiled at the reopening of a refurbished playground in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST

Children are now able to enjoy a multi-play unit, four-metre climbing tower, a tube slide, and rocking play units at the refurbished new play area in Princess Diana Park in Bretch Hill.

The update was completed by Banbury Town Council for the school holidays, and the new equipment is suitable for children and aimed at encouraging social activity.

The facility was officially reopened today (Friday 18) by Cllr Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, which oversaw the modernisation.

The new play equipment was unveiled by Cllr Martin Phillips and Paul Almond.
The new play equipment was unveiled by Cllr Martin Phillips and Paul Almond.

Cllr Phillips said: "The new equipment is the latest and best available from one of the country’s leading manufacturers.

"The new unit will significantly improve the play value at this park and will provide interest, excitement, and interactive play for local children."

Paul Almond, the town council’s director of environment, said: "The play area will be inspected and maintained regularly by the town council to ensure it stays safe."

