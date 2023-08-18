New children’s play equipment was unveiled at the reopening of a refurbished playground in Banbury.

Children are now able to enjoy a multi-play unit, four-metre climbing tower, a tube slide, and rocking play units at the refurbished new play area in Princess Diana Park in Bretch Hill.

The update was completed by Banbury Town Council for the school holidays, and the new equipment is suitable for children and aimed at encouraging social activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facility was officially reopened today (Friday 18) by Cllr Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, which oversaw the modernisation.

The new play equipment was unveiled by Cllr Martin Phillips and Paul Almond.

Cllr Phillips said: "The new equipment is the latest and best available from one of the country’s leading manufacturers.

"The new unit will significantly improve the play value at this park and will provide interest, excitement, and interactive play for local children."