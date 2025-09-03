New 'express' bus service launched between Brackley and Northampton

The launch of a new ‘express’ bus service has been launched between Brackley and Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council launched the new X88 service on Monday (September 1), which will transport passengers between Brackley, Silverstone, Towcester and Northampton.

It will operate as a more direct limited-stop express route.

It comes as part of the council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan that aims to “create more opportunities for people to travel for education, work, health, shopping and leisure”.

Other changes to Brackley bus services include replacing the 87 service between Brackley and Towcester with the 88 service, which will travel between Brackley and Northampton.

This bus service will also serve Silverstone Business Park, and some journeys will pass through Syresham.

Speaking about the updates, Cllr Richard Butler, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We’re pleased to have worked closely with partners to introduce these changes that will benefit those who live, work and visit our area.

“They deliver more journey options and times and better connectivity to key destinations such as schools, workplaces, leisure facilities and health services.”

The changes to services have been delivered through a partnership involving West Northamptonshire Council, Silverstone Park MEPC, Stagecoach Midlands and the Department for Transport.

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands’ managing director, said: “We understand the financial challenges we’re all facing with the ongoing cost of living crisis, and these enhanced services provide a real alternative for customers when travelling around the region without the need to pay for fuel or excessive car parking charges.”