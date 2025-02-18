New community shop and art gallery set to open in Brackley next week

A new community shop and art gallery is set to open in Brackley next week (Saturday, March 1).

The Braccaley Community Shop aims to be a space for all things community-based in Brackley.

Located at number 9 on Market Place, the shop is the brainchild of town councillor and landlord of The Red Lion, Scott Langford.

Scott has served on the town council for the past four years and has been involved with various local food charities for some time.

He said “I used to hold a community larder at my pub and opening a shop like this has been in the back of my mind for a while now.

“Seeing the insane prices that people have to pay for produce is my main driving factor, so I went about setting something up that sells affordable goods for the town’s residents.”

The Braccaley Community Shop will sell locally made produce such as honey, milk, butter, preserves, cheese and meats.

Scott said: “It will sell the everyday essentials with a few other bits thrown in as well.

“The shop will also have a section for completely free goods and a pay-what-you-can-afford/donation produce section.”

Scott, who is preparing to contest the West Northamptonshire local election on May 1, says there is a real need for a shop of this kind in Brackley.

He said: “From my experience with the community larder and seeing the numbers of food bank users continually grow as well as seeing the prices for essential goods in supermarkets, I would say there is definitely a need for cheaper options in the town.”

Scott says he was initially inspired to get involved with charity work after seeing the good work Claire Readman does with the Brackley Mental Health Friends group.

He said: “Clare does fantastic work with people in Brackley and has inspired me to get more involved with the local community.”

Alongside selling foods the Braccaley Community Shop will also feature an art gallery, a tattoo shop and a space for community events.

Scott chose the name for his shop as a nod to the town’s heritage and to Anglo-Saxon chieftain Bracca, who owned a clearing or ley in the area, which was known as ‘Braccaley’.

Anyone looking to sell local produce or get involved with the shop is asked to message: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572667935343