New 20mph zone planned for residential area of Banbury

Oxfordshire County Council is asking residents for their views on the proposed introduction of a 20mph zone in the Grimsbury area of Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:27 BST

The proposals will replace the existing 30 mph speed limits that are in place for Bridge Street, Middleton Road, Overthorpe Road, and Westminster Way in the Grimsbury area of town.

Oxfordshire County Council has put forward the proposals for road safety reasons and as the council's response to reports of excessive and hazardous vehicle speeds within the area.

Additionally, a new 20mph speed limit will be introduced on Blacklocks Hill in Nethercote that will replace the existing 60mph national speed limit between a point 300 metres north of its junction with Overthorpe Road and the one-way restriction at the Northamptonshire district boundary.

The county council are proposing to introduce a new 20mph zone in a residential area of Banbury.
To have your say on the following proposals, complete the council’s survey and return it by 5pm on Friday, April 7.

To access the survey, visit: https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banbury_grimsburynethercote_20mph2023

