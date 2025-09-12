New 20mph speed limit could be implemented on busy Banbury roads

A new 20 mph speed limit could be implemented along several busy roads in Banbury.

Oxfordshire County Council is considering reducing the speed limit on a series of busy roads close to the town centre.

If the move goes ahead, sections of Southam Road, Oxford Road, and Bloxham Road, as well as the full length of North Bar, Horsefair, and South Bar, will be reduced from 30mph and 40mph to 20mph.

The move has been put forward for road safety reasons following a recommendation made by the HM Coroner after a fatal collision in 2023.

The council launched a public consultation yesterday (September 11) to gather the public’s views on the proposed speed limit changes.

Members of the public will have until 5pm on Friday, October 10, to raise their objections or comment on the council’s proposals.

The full details of the proposed speed limit changes are:

A361 Southam Road – from the junction with the A361 North Bar Street, B4100 Warwick Road, and Castle Street northwards to a point 45 metres north of its junction with Coopers Gate

A361 North Bar/Horsefair/South Bar – for the entire length

B4100 Oxford Road from the junction with the A361 Bloxham Road/A361 South Bar southwards to a point 40 metres south of Old Parr Road

A361 Bloxham Road from the junction with the A361 South Bar/B4100 Oxford Road, southwestwards to a point 25 metres northeast of its junction with Beargarden Road

Once the council has reviewed the responses, it will prepare a report for the Cabinet Member for Highway Management at a meeting scheduled for later in 2025.

For more information or to complete the council’s survey, visit:https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banbury_a361b4100_20mph2025