MP for Banbury urges residents to share views on council's new 20mph plans
and live on Freeview channel 276
The MP is reminding people to share their views on Oxfordshire County Council’s online consultation over the plans, which would see 20 mph zones introduced to much of the town.
Victoria said: “It is important that as many residents as possible respond to the consultation by next Friday’s deadline (December 8).
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Given the volume of correspondence I have previously received on this issue, I will be submitting my own response on behalf of constituents.
"If constituents would like to share their views with me ahead of the deadline, they can email me at [email protected].”
The council proposes to introduce 20-mph zones across most roads in the parish, excluding motorways, national speed limit roads, and roads not adopted by the Highways Authority.
For more information or to view the consultation, visit https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banbury_20mph2023