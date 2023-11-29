MP for Banbury urges residents to share views on council's new 20mph plans

Victoria Prentis MP has urged residents to share their views on the county council’s plan to introduce 20 mph zones in Banbury.

The MP is reminding people to share their views on Oxfordshire County Council’s online consultation over the plans, which would see 20 mph zones introduced to much of the town.

Victoria said: “It is important that as many residents as possible respond to the consultation by next Friday’s deadline (December 8).

“Given the volume of correspondence I have previously received on this issue, I will be submitting my own response on behalf of constituents.

A map of Oxfordshire County Council's 20-mph zone in Banbury, with the roads to be reduced to 20-mph marked in blue.

"If constituents would like to share their views with me ahead of the deadline, they can email me at [email protected].”

The council proposes to introduce 20-mph zones across most roads in the parish, excluding motorways, national speed limit roads, and roads not adopted by the Highways Authority.