Motorists warned of upcoming road closures near Brackley

Drivers in Brackley and neighbouring villages have been warned of a series of upcoming road closures.

Several temporary road closures have been announced in locations close to Brackley because of scheduled HS2 works.

The A421 Mixbury and Finmere will be closed from 8pm on Friday, September 5, until 5:30am on Monday, September 8.

This is to allow HS2 work crews to continue constructing tie-ins, which will connect new sections of road with the newly built bridges on the A421.

Following this, two weekend closures will take place on the A4421 between Finmere and Newton Purcell.

These will take place from 8pm on Friday, September 19, until 5:30am on Monday, September 22, and from 8pm on Friday, September 26, until 5:30am on Monday, September 29.

This is also to allow HS2 teams to connect new sections of the road with the newly built bridges on the A4421.

After this, the A422/Brackley Road will close for two weekends between Brackley and Westbury so HS2 teams can continue preparatory work, re-routing underground services and constructing new utility connections.

These closures will run from 6am on Saturday, September 13, until 11:59pm on Sunday, September 14, and also from 8pm on Friday, September 19, until 11:59pm on Sunday, September 21.

Drivers have also been alerted that temporary traffic lights will be installed on the A422 between Brackley and Westbury so that Anglian Water can install and connect new water pipes.

The lights will be in place from Monday, September 15, until Friday, October 10, and from Monday, October 13, until Thursday, October 23.