Motorists warned of traffic disruptions as motorsport fans head to Silverstone Grand Prix this weekend

National Highways have warned motorists of traffic disruption between Brackley and Towcester as hundreds of thousands of motorsport fans head to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend (July 4-6).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 480,000 visitors are expected to attend the Formula 1 British Grand Prix this weekend.

Many spectators will be arriving today (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday) ahead of the race at 3pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reduce traffic disruptions, a one-way system will be put in place on the A43 between the Abthorpe Roundabout at Towcester and the junction with the B4525 interchange near Syresham on Saturday and Sunday.

National Highways have warned motorists of traffic disruptions in South Northamptonshire this weekend as the British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone.

From 5am to until around 2pm on both days the direction of traffic will be towards the circuit while from approximately 2pm to 11 pm it will switch directions to take people away from the venue.

National Highways says it will lift the one-way traffic restrictions earlier if possible.

Dadford Road, which leads from Stowe to Silverstone will also become one way on Friday morning, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Prix attendees should follow the signs from the M1, M40 and on their car parking pass, rather than relying on satnavs and follow the directions of signage and stewards.

National Highways operations manager, Mark Munnoch, said: “This is a major date in the yearly motor racing calendar and many thousands of people will be heading to Silverstone this weekend with a large number using our roads.

“We are working closely with Silverstone to manage traffic flow and would urge people travelling to the circuit to follow the signs on the motorways and their car parking pass rather than sat navs. Whilst sat navs will get them to the circuit, depending on which car park is required they may need to leave by different slip roads.

“People should allow extra time for journeys and make sure they are properly prepared, for example carrying out pre-journey vehicle checks and carrying bottled water, particularly in hot weather.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 11am on Thursday, 7.30am on Friday and Saturday (7am for Fast Track ticket holders) and 6.30am on Sunday (6am for Fast Track ticket holders).

Traffic is expected to be heavy in the area from Wednesday to next Monday.