Motorists warned of road closure on a country lane near Banbury
A section of Middleton Road between Middleton Cheney and Chacombe will be closed for at least one day from Tuesday, August 26.
The road will be closed to the public from the B4525/Banbury Lane to the entrance of Castle Farm.
The temporary restrictions have been put in place so that teams can carry out repairs to a sluice valve, cover and frame in safety.
Drivers travelling through the area on the day of the closure are advised to take an alternative route by using the B4525, A422, A361 and Banbury Road.
There will be road signs indicating the details of the closure and diversion routes in place.
The closure will come into effect on August 26 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
For more information about the temporary road closure, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/6894788a9226864481c940a9