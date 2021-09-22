Motorists should expect traffic delays in Brackley town centre due to road closure after a burst water pipe

Motorists should expect delays in the Banbury Road area of Brackley this afternoon after it closed due to a burst water pipe.

The town of Brackley has released information about the closure today, Wednesday September 22, which said vehicle access will be closed on Banbury Road for the rest of the day, with access to residents only. The road closure will be from Manor Road to Westhill Avenue.

The town of Brackley issued a message on social media, which said: "We are aware that there is a major leak due to a burst water pipe along the Banbury Road.

"Target time for the water to be back on is late this afternoon. Anglian Water will attempt to redirect the system so most of the town has access to water ASAP."

The town centre of Banbury recently dealt with a similar issue.

Thames Water has today announced North Bar Street in the Banbury town centre has been resurfaced and painted, and is now fully re-open to traffic.