Motorists should expect long delays on M40 near Banbury due to collision

Motorists should expect long delays of close to an hour on the M40 near Banbury due to a collision

Motorists should expect long delays this afternoon (Monday April 11) due to a collision between the Banbury and Gaydon junctions of the M40.

The collision occurred in Oxfordshire between junction 11 and the A422 at Banbury and junction 12 and the B4551 at Gaydon.

Two of three southbound lanes on the M40 briefly closed due to the collision, which involved a car coming to rest in a ditch.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists should expect delays of 55 minutes due to the collision.

The collision has also caused four miles of congestion on the motorway.