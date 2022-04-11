Motorists should expect long delays on M40 near Banbury due to collision
Expect delays of close to an hour on motorway
Motorists should expect long delays this afternoon (Monday April 11) due to a collision between the Banbury and Gaydon junctions of the M40.
The collision occurred in Oxfordshire between junction 11 and the A422 at Banbury and junction 12 and the B4551 at Gaydon.
Two of three southbound lanes on the M40 briefly closed due to the collision, which involved a car coming to rest in a ditch.
Motorists should expect delays of 55 minutes due to the collision.
The collision has also caused four miles of congestion on the motorway.
Officials with Highways England encourage travellers to allow plenty of extra time for their journey this afternoon, Monday April 11.