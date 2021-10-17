Motorists should expect delays after collision on M40 near Banbury

Motorists should expect delays on the M40 this afternoon after a collision near the Banbury junction of the motorway.

Motorists are warned of traffic delays after a road traffic collision this afternoon, Sunday October 17, between junctions 10 and 11 at Banbury.

The collision has led to the closure of the hard shoulder and one of the northbound lanes of travel on the motorway.

Traffic is expected to return to normal later this afternoon around 2pm (Sunday October 17.)