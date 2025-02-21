Motorists facing long delays in and around Banbury - emergency services at the scene of crash
Motorists are currently facing long delays in and around Banbury, following a crash involving a motorbike.
Thames Valley Police said the collision happened on A422, close to the M40 roundabout.
"One lane is now open on each carriageway," they said.
"Please take your time travelling through Banbury as it is likely to cause longer journey times while we deal with the incident."
