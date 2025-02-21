Motorists facing long delays in and around Banbury - emergency services at the scene of crash

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 14:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are currently facing long delays in and around Banbury, following a crash involving a motorbike.

Thames Valley Police said the collision happened on A422, close to the M40 roundabout.

"One lane is now open on each carriageway," they said.

"Please take your time travelling through Banbury as it is likely to cause longer journey times while we deal with the incident."

Related topics:MotoristsBanburyThames Valley PoliceM40

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice