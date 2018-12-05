Motorists facing long delays around Warwick after earlier incident on M40

Motorists are facing delays around the Warwick area this morning (Wednesday) after an earlier incident on the M40.

In the early hours of this morning there was a collision, which is believed to involve a lorry and a car, on the M40 southbound between Junction 15 for the A46 Warwick and junction 14 for the A452 Leamington.

There was also fuel spillage.

The road between junction 15 and 13 was closed but was reopened around 3.30am. Lane 3 of the road is still closed so that barrier repairs can take place.

Due to the lane closure traffic is building up in the area around Warwick including the A46. There are currently delays of up to 55 minutes.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12.40am this morning.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We were called at 12.34am this morning to reports of a collision on the M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14.

“The collision involved two cars, and a lorry subsequently collided with the central reservation.

“Fire service and ambulance also attended.

“Road closures were in place whilst emergency services were in attendance and due to recovery work.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Warwickshire Fire and Rescue were called out at to an incident between junction 14 and 15 on the Southbound M40 shortly after 12.30am.

“The initial reports were of a vehicle fire, however a further incident took place that involved a further vehicle and two HGVs.

“No injuries were reported and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have now left the scene.”

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “ We were called at 12.40am by the fire service to the scene. One ambulance and one paramedic officer attended and two patients were assessed but neither were injured.

More details to follow.