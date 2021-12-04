Motorist has lucky escape after crash on the M40 today (Saturday). Driver fails breath test.

The incident, at 5.22am was dealt with by Thames Valley Police Roads Policing team who managed the scene while fire and ambulance attended to release the driver, who was taken to hospital to be checked.

The incident happened days after the launch of Thames Valley and Hampshire Police annual drink and drug driving campaign, Operation Holly.

Running from December 1 until 1 January 1. 2022, the campaign combines educational and enforcement activity in the run up to Christmas and New Year to tackle drink and drug driving.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of this car had a lucky escape after crashing on the M40. The motorist failed a breathalyser test

"Driving whilst impaired through drink or drugs can be a major contributory factor in increasing the chances of road users being killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision," said a spokesman.

As a result of Op Holly last year, 527 breath tests and 105 drug wipes were carried out in the Thames Valley. Of those breath tests, 27 were positive and of the drug wipes, 68 were positive.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, Road Safety Sergeant, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Every year we run Op Holly and every year we find that people still take to the roads having drank too much alcohol or having taken drugs that will impair their driving.

“Having even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can have an effect on your ability to drive and will make it more likely that you or another road user could be injured, or in the most serious cases, killed.

“Not only is it important to plan how you are going to get home after drinking so that you are not getting behind the wheel, it is also important to plan the morning after.

“It’s always possible that you may still be over the limit the next morning. It can take hours for alcohol to leave your system and some drugs can stay in your system for a considerable amount of time too.

“Therefore, this festive season, please plan your journeys and think about how you are going to get home to prevent the possibility of families facing Christmas and the future without their loved ones.

“Don’t drink or drug drive – It’s not worth the risk.