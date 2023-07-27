News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash near Chipping Norton – which led to lengthy delays in the area

Police are appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

A motorcyclist was seriously injuries after a crash near Chipping Norton.

The crash happened just after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday July 26) on the A361 at the Great Tew junction.

The road closure affected traffic across the area with many motorists reporting lengthy delays.

Most Popular
Thames Valley Police released this drone footage which they used to manage the roads.Thames Valley Police released this drone footage which they used to manage the roads.
Thames Valley Police released this drone footage which they used to manage the roads.

Thames Valley Police released this drone footage which they used to manage the roads.

A police spokesman said two drivers are under investigation for suspected driving offences, adding: “If you witnessed this collision please phone 101 using the reference 43230332551.”

Related topics:MotorcyclistThames Valley PoliceA361