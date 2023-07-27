A motorcyclist was seriously injuries after a crash near Chipping Norton.
The crash happened just after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday July 26) on the A361 at the Great Tew junction.
The road closure affected traffic across the area with many motorists reporting lengthy delays.
Thames Valley Police released this drone footage which they used to manage the roads.
A police spokesman said two drivers are under investigation for suspected driving offences, adding: “If you witnessed this collision please phone 101 using the reference 43230332551.”