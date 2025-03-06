Motorcyclist dies following head-on collision on country lane near Chipping Norton

A motorcyclist has sadly died following a head-on collision on a country lane near Chipping Norton.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident that happened on the A3400 between Over Norton and Long Compton.

At around 3.20pm on Sunday (March 2), a blue Suzuki GSX600 motorcycle, travelling southwest, collided with a maroon Jaguar XF travelling in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his fifties, died at the scene of the accident. His next of kin and family have been made aware and are being supported by police officers.

A motorcyclist has sadly died following a head-on collision on a country lane near Chipping Norton.

Investigating officer PC Paul Culley, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, a man has died. The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with their family at this extremely upsetting time.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch.

“I am particularly looking to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area who may have dash-cam footage which has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250103000.”