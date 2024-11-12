A call for a more inclusive events programme for all cultures has been supported by councillors at Banbury Town Council.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The request was put in a motion by Cllr Chris Brant (Hardwick) who said this week he was delighted his council colleagues had agreed with his ambitions for the town.

Mr Brant told the council public events reflecting cultural diversity would foster greater community spirit and understanding among residents of Banbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had conversations with many residents across the town about our events and a common theme has emerged. While there’s a strong appreciation for tradition, many feel that it hasn’t always allowed for enough diversity or made everyone feel included,” he said.

Cllr Chris Brant, whose motion calling for more inclusive events has been supported by Banbury Town Council

“Black History Month passed without any events in Banbury – was there really nothing planned to recognise and celebrate this? Additionally, the incredible work done by volunteers – whether it’s litter picking, organizing running clubs or supporting others – often goes uncelebrated. How do we highlight their contributions and inspire others to get involved?

"And let’s not forget the importance of events like the LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in June this year – the first - marking a key step toward inclusivity. There’s clearly a desire for more events that reflect the diversity and community spirit of our town.”

Mr Brant called on the council to create a new forum dedicated to planning and organising events that celebrate the diverse cultures of Banbury to include representatives from cultural community groups and able to identify gaps in representation. He felt community feedback was necessary to improve and adapt events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By committing to these initiatives, the town council will actively promote inclusivity and appreciation for the rich tapestry of cultures that make up Banbury,” he said.

“This motion seeks Banbury Town Council to enhance community engagement, foster mutual respect and create a welcoming environment for all residents.

“Who wouldn't want to see our events become more culturally diverse and build on community engagement to ensure no one feels left out? I urge all council members to support this motion and work collaboratively towards a more inclusive and vibrant Banbury events programme.”