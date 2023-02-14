More details on new HS2 bridge to be built over canal in south Warwickshire
More details and the final design images of the new HS2 bridge over the Oxford Canal in south Warwickshire have been released.
HS2 has confirmed that they will be using Warwickshire ironstone in the construction of the bridge, which they have named the Oxford Canal Viaduct. The railway bridge will go over the canal between Banbury and Daventry and a country lane near the village of Wormleighton.
Local residents voted for the use of local ironstone after being given a choice between a smooth concrete finish or a rough-cut masonry finish for the bridge.
HS2 said the bridge has been designed to be “as open as possible to improve the environment for boaters and walkers enjoying the canal and to allow views across the landscape”.
Senior project manager Paul Cooper said: "The construction of the first canals revolutionised transportation and helped to build the country we live in today, so it’s fitting that our contemporary design includes a nod back to those 18th century pioneers."