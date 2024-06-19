More buses for rural areas - buzzing around Bicester
and live on Freeview channel 276
ABILITY – “Your local bus service” will begin operating around parishes in the rural areas of Oxfordshire connecting into Bicester, giving access to shops, medical, leisure and onward connections for rail and bus services.
Operating on a timetable 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday.• Regular services into Bicester Town and Langford Medical Centre.• Fares are payable by, Cash, Contactless, or Concessionary Bus Passes.• The service is open to everyone.• Fares are will be introduced at an amazing £2 per journey!
Villages covered by the new services:Route 82: Finmere, Mixbury, Cottisford, Hethe, Fringford, Stratton Audley,CaversfieldRoute 81: Caversfield, Stoke Lyne, Souldern, Somerton, Fritwell, Fewcott,Ardley, BucknellRoute 108: Bicester, Langford Medical Centre
Lynn Hinch – Director of ABILITY said “We are proud to be working with Oxfordshire County Council to deliver improved bus services in the rural areas. This new service will compliment our existing “Dial-a-ride” services we currently provide to other North Oxon rural communities. We have invested in the latest technology including a brand new bus with aircon, low access, wheelchair accessible and onboard charging for mobile devices.”
Timetables are on our website and displayed at each bus stop. ABILITY can be contacted by email [email protected], or please visit our website www.abilitycic.org.uk/bicester-bee/ for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.