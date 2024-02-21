Monthly craft fair featuring wide range of homecrafted products returns to Banbury's market place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Handmade in Banbury and Brackley, the popular market will see around 30 crafters fill the market place with beautiful handcrafted gifts and tasty foods.

The first fair will take place on Sunday April 7 and will then continue on the first Sunday of each month from 10am until 4pm until December.

Visitors to the market will be able to browse through a range of products, from needlecraft goods to children’s toys and wax and resin products.

The popular Banbury craft fair will return to the market place in April.

April’s market will also feature a face painter and tombola, and organisers are in talks with a company that provides Asian street food.

One of the organisers of the fair, Julie Anne Down said: “It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and craftspeople."