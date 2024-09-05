Men's Tour of Britain cycle race to pass through villages near Banbury and Brackley this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the world’s best road cyclists willl descend upon villages in west Northamptonshire this Saturday (September 7) to challenge for the fifth stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain tournament.

The six-day event, started in Kelso on the Scottish Borders on September 3 and finishes at Felixstowe on September 8.

Considered the UK's biggest cycling race, this year’s event features Team GB’s Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock and Belgian double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel.

On Saturday, 108 riders from 12 countries will set off from Northampton University’s Waterside Campus at around 10.30am before finishing back in Northampton centre at around 2.30pm.

The fifth stage of the Men's Tour of Britain will be held in Northamptonshire on Saturday, September 7.

Along the way, the cyclists will pass through the villages of Culworth, Thorpe Mandeville and Helmdon as they tackle 91 miles of Northamptonshire countryside.

Rolling road closures of roughly half an hour are in place for sections of roads that the cyclists will be using to allow the race to pass through safely.

Roads affected include the A361 from Byfield to the Welsh Road junction before Chipping Warden and the B4525 from the Thorpe Mandeville junction to the Helmdon junction.

Members of the public are invited to spectate the race, but are reminded to stay back from the edge of the road and keep animals on a lead, as the cyclists will be travelling fast.

The route for the Men's Tour of Britain west Northamptonshire stage.

Spectators are also reminded to keep flags, objects and photography equipment out of the road and motorists have been warned that vehicles may be removed if parked on the route on race day.

For more information, including full details of road closures, visit the race’s official page at: https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/tourofbritain/men?c=EN