Man wanted for failing to appear in court and for alleged driving offences near Bicester

The police have asked for the public's help in tracking down a man who is wanted for failing to appear in court and alleged driving offences near Bicester.

Thames Valley Police have advised the public not to approach wanted man Seamus Devlin but to call 999 instead.

The 31-year-old was stopped by police on October 11 last year for allegedly driving erratically on the A4421 near Finmere.

During the stop, officers found that he was driving whilst disqualified and without valid insurance.

Devlin is also wanted for failing to appear at Boston Magistrates Court, Lincolnshire, on July 28, 2021.

There he was facing charges of driving whilst under the influence of drugs, driving whilst disqualified and driving without a valid insurance policy.

Following the stop near Bicester, Devlin also failed to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on December 12, 2024.

Police have described him as around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a broad Irish accent.

Investigating officer PC Callum Cooper said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Seamus Devlin after he failed to appear at court but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“There is no immediate risk to the public but if you see Devlin, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240601372."

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via it’s webiste, here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/