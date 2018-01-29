Man taken to hospital after M40 ‘welfare incident’ near Banbury

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a ‘welfare incident’ shut the motorway near Banbury earlier this morning (Monday, January 29).

The motorway was closed northbound between junctions ten (Middleton Stoney) and 11 (Banbury) at around 10.15am and the southbound slipway was also blocked.

Thames Valley Police said it was a ‘fear for welfare’ incident.

South Central Ambulance Service said crews including Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called at around 10am.

A man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries by road ambulance, a spokesman said.

The M40 was reopened at around 11am but the large closure caused delays to motorists.

Further down the M40 at J10, an overturned lorry has blocked a lane of the exit slipway northbound.