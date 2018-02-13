Man suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ in two-car crash near Radway

A man has been left with ‘life-changing injuries’ after a two-car crash at the bottom of Edgehill near Radway.

Two men were involved in an accident involving two vehicles on the B4086 at the junction with Langdon Lane, near Radway, at around 5pm on Friday (February 9).

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, two fire engines from Gaydon and Wellesbourne and police officers were called to the scene.

The man, in his 20s, sustained severe leg and arm injuries and firefighters worked with paramedics to free him from the car where he was trapped for more than an hour.

Another man, in his 30s, managed to get himself out of his vehicle but was still treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Both were taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

Warwickshire Police said the last update it had had was that the younger man was in hospital on Saturday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 101 and quote incident 293 of February 9.