Man seriously injured after tree crash near Steeple Aston

Firefighters were forced to cut the door off a car to rescue a seriously injured man after hitting a tree near Steeple Aston today (Wednesday, March 6).

The car left the road and crashed into the tree near the crossroads on the B4030 near Lower Heyford and Steeple Aston at around 12.35pm.

Paramedics stabilised the man in his 20s in-situ while fire crews stabilised the vehicle and removed the door in order to get the man out.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, who sustained potentially serious injuries, was assessed and treated by all crews at the scene and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by police.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook: "During these variable weather conditions we would like to remind everyone to drive to the conditions and adapt where required."