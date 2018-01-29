Man injured after lorry overturns on M40 roundabout

A man was taken to hospital after a lorry fell on its side on the roundabout at junction ten of the M40 northbound this morning (Monday, January 29).

Police cars, ambulances and fire engines were called to the scene of the accident which happened at around 11am.

South Central Ambulance Service said a man suffered neck and head injuries in the crash and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment.

One lane of the slipway for J10 at Middleton Stoney is closed because of the incident.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines from Kidlington and Bicester are working with Highways England as the tanker is leaking fuel.

Thames Valley Police tweeted saying it is likely to shut for most of the day for recovery and clean-up.

The main carriageway has reopened northbound towards Banbury after being closed for around 45 minutes earlier this morning for a police incident.