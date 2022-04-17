Man dies after crash between Banbury and Gaydon junctions on M40
The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services were in attendance. Northbound has now fully reopened, and southbound is running with one lane closed
Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision on the M40 last night (Saturday April 16).
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 7pm, a single vehicle collision took place between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon (southbound).
"The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed."
If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist with enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 260 of 16 April 2022.