Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision between the Banbury and Gaydon junctions on the M40 last night (Saturday April 16).

A man has died after a crash occurred between the Banbury and Gaydon junctions of the M40.

Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision on the M40 last night (Saturday April 16).

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 7pm, a single vehicle collision took place between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon (southbound).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed."

The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services were in attendance. Northbound has now fully reopened, and southbound is running with one lane closed.