Man, 70, seriously injured car and lorry crash on A44

A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A44 near Enstone this afternoon (Tuesday, November 13).

Emergency services including the air ambulance were sent to the scene near Old Chalford at around 1pm.

The car driver had sustained serious injuries and after initial treatment at the scene, he was then taken by road to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The lorry driver was treated and discharged at the scene for minor injuries.

The A44 was shut between the junction for Old Chalford and the B4030 Bicester Road in Enstone until around 4pm.