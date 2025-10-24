Major traffic disruption in Banbury following crash on busy road

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:29 BST
The A422 in Banbury remains closed following a car crash last night, resulting in severe traffic disruption throughout the town.

Hennef Way/A422 remains closed between the A361 Southam Road and the A4260 Concord Avenue roundabouts.

It is believed that the crash occurred around midnight on Thursday, October 23.

The crash has resulted in a build-up of traffic this morning across much of the northern part of Banbury.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.

