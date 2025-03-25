M40 traffic update: Motorway to remain closed for several hours following double fatal collision
The motorway has been closed off since the crash that took place around 10.41pm yesterday (March 24).
Tragically, two men died at the scene of the collision and a further two men remain in hospital with serious injuries.
This afternoon police confirmed that the stretch of the motorway will be closed for several hours.
A police spokesperson said: “We would ask the public to please avoid the area and find alternative routes while officers remain at the scene.
“We will provide further updates when we can.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage, should call 101 or make an online report, via Thames Valley Police’s website, quoting crime reference number 43250144124.
