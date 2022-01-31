M40 closed - serious accident forces closure of the M40 southbound. Drivers travelling towards London warned
Traffic police have warned that the M40 will be closed for a 'number of hours' after a serious accident.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:54 pm
The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "M40 CLOSED - The M40 is closed after a serious collision on the southbound carriageway between Junction 2, Beaconsfield, and Junction 1A, the M25.
"The closure is likely to be in place for a number of hours, therefore we would advise motorists to avoid the area."