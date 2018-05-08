‘Lucky to be alive’: Two trapped drivers injured after crash near Aynho

Two drivers are ‘lucky to be alive’ after being trapped in their cars following a crash between Aynho and Adderbury.

Firefighters from Banbury, Deddington and the specialist rescue crew from Kidlington were sent to the B4100 Aynho Road after the crash near Nell Bridge at around 11.30pm on Friday (May 4).

On arrival, crews were faced with the two vehicles approximately 100 yards apart with both drivers still trapped.

One passenger from each vehicle had been released before the emergency services arrived.

Firefighters and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service worked together for over an hour to release the drivers from each vehicle using hydraulic and battery-powered rescue equipment.

After an assessment by an emergency doctor, the casualties were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police closed the road for several hours to allow a full investigation into the cause of the collision.

Watch Manager John Callaway said: “This was a high speed collision and due to the level of entrapment, both drivers were lucky to be alive.

“Oxfordshire has one of the largest ‘rural’ road networks in south east England. Almost 60 per cent of road deaths in Oxfordshire occur on rural roads.

“Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users to take extra care whilst driving and especially on rural roads that may even be familiar to drivers.”