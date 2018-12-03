Lorry crashes into garden after coming off Hennef Way

A lorry driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed into a garden off Hennef Way in Banbury yesterday (Sunday, December 2) - coming within centimetres of the house.

The LGV had left the roundabout at Ermont Way heading west, crashed through trees on the left hand side and came to rest on its side in the garden of a house on Fisher Close at around 8am.

A lorry crashed into a garden while travelling on Hennef Way. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The driver managed to free himself from the cab but was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to the Horton General Hospital for further checks.

The occupants of the house were in at the time of the incident but were not injured.

Firefighters also contained a small leak of diesel and ensured the vehicle was stable and safe.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the cause of the incident.

Banbury Fire Station manager Steve Anderson said: “Thankfully the vehicle came to rest centimetres from the building and there were no serious injuries or damage to the main structure of the property.

"Working together, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were able to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."