Lorry crashes into ditch on A361 near South Newington

A lorry has come off the road and crashed into a ditch on the A361 near South Newington this afternoon (Tuesday, April 2).

Police tweeted a photo of the scene, saying the road was shut in both directions from the village to the B4031.

"A361 is closed between South Newington and the B4031 in Oxfordshire whilst recovery remove a vehicle. #takecareoncorners #P5240," the roads policing team tweeted.

The West Oxfordshire police team added: "A361 currently closed between South Newington and B4031 Hempton road due to vehicle recovery. Likely to be closed for at least an hour.

"Please find alternative route if travelling between Chippy & Banbury."

The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.