Liverpool man arrested and woman injured after Banbury crash

A man from Liverpool was arrested and a woman was seriously injured after a car crash in Banbury.

Emergency services were called to Hennef Way after the crash involving a black car at around 10pm on Saturday, February 16.

Police at the scene of the crash on Hennef Way on Saturday, February 16. Photo: David Weekes

The 30-year-old woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with a back injury where she remains, a police spokesman said.

The man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report that accident before being released under investigation.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43190050964.