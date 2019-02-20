Liverpool man arrested and woman injured after Banbury crash

A man from Liverpool was arrested and a woman was seriously injured after a car crash in Banbury.
Emergency services were called to Hennef Way after the crash involving a black car at around 10pm on Saturday, February 16.
The 30-year-old woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with a back injury where she remains, a police spokesman said.
The man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report that accident before being released under investigation.
Anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43190050964.