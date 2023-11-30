Limited Chiltern trains through Banbury this weekend due to strike action

There will be limited Chiltern Railways service through Banbury this weekend due to significant strike disruption.

Passengers have been asked to check their journey prior to travelling this weekend because of disruptions caused by ASLEF industrial strikes.

On Friday, December 1 there will be only one train per hour running through Banbury between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street.

The operator will also not be serving Wembley Stadium station, so supporters attending the England vs Netherlands game are advised to use London Underground services to reach the stadium.

There will be limited Chiltern Railway services this weekend, including no trains at all on Sunday.

On Saturday December 2, there will also be only one train per hour passing through Banbury on the London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street route.

Sunday December 3, will see no Chiltern Railway services operating on any routes. Monday December 4, will see only one train per hour passing through Banbury on the London to Birmingham route.