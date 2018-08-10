Life-sized LEGO man surprises Banbury rail passengers

If you saw a life-sized LEGO man at Banbury train station today (Friday, August 10), then you weren't seeing things.

Bertie, the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre’s Birmingham mascot, became an apprentice for the day on the Chiltern Railways line, meeting and greeting passengers, waving off trains, and even checking tickets.

A life-sized LEGO man visited Banbury train station to promote LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham. Photo: Chiltern Railways

Bertie’s visit marks the recent opening of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, where Chiltern Railways customers can get 2-for-1 on entry.

The new 58,000 sq ft indoor attraction in Birmingham has been specially created and designed from a child’s perspective, providing two to three hours of interactive and educational fun for people aged three to ten years-old.

Young visitors can play in ten themed LEGO play zones, a Build and Test area, two LEGO themed rides and a 4D cinema.

There are also global and local landmarks in a MINILAND attraction, including a replica of Birmingham Moor Street station.

LEGOLAND marketing manager Christopher Coventry said: “Bertie was delighted to be an apprentice at Chiltern Railways for the day.

"Aside from checking tickets and waving off trains, he also helped to spread the word about the 2 for 1 offer you get when you travel by train to our attraction, based just a 15 minutes’ walk from Birmingham Moor Street station.”

Alan Riley, customer services director at Chiltern, added: “We were delighted to welcome Bertie, the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre mascot, as our apprentice for the day, which certainly made people smile!

“We offer great value family tickets to Birmingham Moor Street and with our 2-for-1 offer when you go by train, we hope families will get out and about this summer holiday and explore the attractions on our line.”