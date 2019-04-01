Injuries and road closed after 'serious' crash between Adderbury and Aynho

The road between Adderbury and Aynho is closed and casualties have been taken to hospital after a 'serious' crash this afternoon (Tuesday, April 1).

All emergency services, including the air ambulance, were at the scene of the crash on the B4100 near the junction for King's Sutton from around 1.30pm.

The police sergeant from Brackley tweeted: "B4100 Aynho to Adderbury closed due to serious collision. Kings Sutton Junction also closed. Air ambulance and all emergency services at scene. Please avoid."

They added that the casualties have been taken to hospital and the road will remain closed for safe recovery of vehicles involved.

More to follow.