Injured airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash between Adderbury and Aynho

Three people were injured after a 'serious' two-car crash on the road between Aynho and Adderbury this afternoon (Tuesday, April 1).

All emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent after the crash on the B4100 near the junction for King's Sutton at around 1pm.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash being recovered. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Firefighters rescued the most-seriously injured casualties before they were treated by paramedics and airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Police closed the road while the casualties were helped and the vehicles were recovered - the road has since fully reopened after initially reopening from Aynho to King's Sutton.

More to follow.