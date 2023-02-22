Independent review praises Cherwell District Council - and its 'ambitious' plans

An independent review of Cherwell District Council has found that it is standing tall and it has big ambitions and a track record of delivering.

The council invited the Local Government Association (LGA) to complete a review of its services in November. The review was undertaken by leaders, chief executives, and directors from leading local authorities from across the country.

The council was commended in the review for its ambitious plans, its history of delivering on plans, and how it has stabilised itself following a ‘decoupling exercise’ from the county council.

Cllr. Barry Wood, leader of the council, said: "Inviting the LGA to be a critical friend so early on our journey as a solo authority was in our view essential to ensuring that through our emerging plans, we were charting a successful course for the future.

"We were therefore delighted that the review confirmed what we already knew about ourselves – that working with partners to deliver the best outcomes for our communities is in our DNA, we have ambitious plans but also a track record in delivering, and we have committed councillors and first-class officers that make this all possible.”

The peer challenge report highlighted many strengths of the council, including "strong leadership credentials, loyal and committed staff, members exhibiting a wide variety of talents, adept at attracting growth and inward investment, supporting its communities' housing needs, managing its finances and budgets, and having a very positive reputation amongst its partners."