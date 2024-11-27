In pictures and video: Aftermath of Storm Bert as Banbury area deals with 'worst flooding for many years'

The Environmental Agency recorded over 70mm of rain at its Grimsbury Gauge over the weekend (November 23, 24) as Storm Bert pummelled Britain.

This resulted in flood warnings being put in place for some villages and parts of the town on Monday as the River Cherwell burst its banks.

Areas affected most by the flooding included Upper Heyford, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton.

For Banbury’s The Mill Arts Centre, it was the third time this year it has had to close to the public following flooding.

This has resulted in the centre once again rescheduling or relocating many of its upcoming shows and events.

Banbury United’s ground also saw heavy flooding, with water reaching the changing rooms, the Puritan Radio studios and the manager's office.

Volunteer groundsman Roger Davis said: “It was probably the worst flooding in living memory.”

Cropredy Surgery, which was undergoing roof repairs on Friday, experienced significant water damage as a tarpaulin sheet that was used as a temporary cover was blown off.

This resulted in the surgery losing phones, a computer and a printer to water damage as well as the reception area and waiting area being badly damaged.

While the river levels are dropping and the flood warning has been changed from red to amber, the Environmental Agency still believes further flooding is possible and advises residents in the area to be prepared.

For more information about ongoing warnings, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell

1 . Storm Bert Flooding in and around Banbury in the aftermath of Storm Bert. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Storm Bert The Mill Arts Centre was again badly affected by the floods. Photo: Ian Gentles Photo Sales

3 . Storm Bert Aerial shots of the floods between Clifton and the Great Western Arms. Photo: John Clifford Photo Sales

4 . Storm Bert Pictures showing the flooded fields near Steeple Aston. Photo: John Clifford Photo Sales