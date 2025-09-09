Historic Brackley Charter Fair set for return to town centre this weekend

Brackley’s 765-year-old Charter Fair will return to the town’s High Street this weekend.

The annual fair, which originally dates back to 1260, will run from Thursday, September 11, until Saturday, 13.

Brackley’s Town Centre will come alive with bright lights and loud music as Wilson’s Amusements set up their rides and attractions.

A spokesperson for Brackley Town Council said: “The much-loved Brackley Charter Fair is back, bringing its unique mix of fun, excitement and tradition to the town centre. The High Street will be filled with thrilling rides, classic fairground games, and tasty food stalls.

Brackley Charter Fair set for return this weekend in town centre (Image from Brackley Town Council website)

“Whether you're chasing adrenaline, craving a bite to eat, or simply looking for a great day out with family and friends, the Charter Fair has something for everyone. Come along and enjoy the festivities!”

Motorists have been advised that the High Street Car Park, High Street slip road, and Town Hall slip road will all be closed for the duration of the fair.

All vehicles must be removed from these locations by 10pm this evening (Tuesday, September 9).

Traffic will be managed by a temporary single-lane system that will be controlled by traffic lights.

For further details about the temporary traffic orders, visit: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/news/brackley-charter-fair-traffic-and-parking-notice/