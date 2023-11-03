Grants available to charities and organisations offering warm spaces to Banbury residents this winter

Council grants have once again been made available to charities and organisations offering Banbury residents warm spaces this winter.

The Banbury Town Council grants give up to £500 pounds to groups offering warmth in the areas where they are most needed.

Aimed at groups already running daily or weekly coffee mornings and activity sessions so that they can open more often or extend their current opening hours.

Leader of the town council, Kieron Mallon, said: “We are inviting organisations to apply for grants so they can run warm spaces that can be publicly advertised regarding location, opening times, and accessibility, particularly during extreme cold periods.

“Warm spaces will be used and very much appreciated by people who can’t afford to have their home heated all day, every day. Our grants are easy to apply for; just log on to the town council website or call in at the town hall.”