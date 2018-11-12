Government reveals how much Banbury councils will get to fix roads

The county councils around Banbury will be getting nearly £20m extra to fix potholes and improve roads this winter from the Government, it was announced today (Monday, November 12).

Oxfordshire will be getting £7,401,000, Warwickshire will receive £5,741,000 and Northamptonshire is in line for £6,772,000 from the Department of Transport’s £420m pot, which was revealed in the Budget.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “We welcome the additional funding from the DfT in recognition of the need to invest in the condition of our roads and will be looking closely at exactly what further maintenance opportunities it could bring.”

Roads Minister Jesse Noman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“That is why the Government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before – £15bn between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8bn to 2025.

“Plus an immediate extra £420m for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.”

Warwickshire and Northants county councils have also been contacted for comment.