Fundraiser set up to help pay vet bills after 12-month-old cat was hit by car near Banbury

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for vet bills after 12-month-old cat Biscuit suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car near Banbury.

Heartbroken mother Melanie Bevan, who set up the fundraiser, has lost three of her cats to road acidents over the past three years and says she can’t face losing another.

Melanie from Lower Brailes is hoping to raise £2,000 to pay for an operation that would save Biscuit’s leg and give him his life back.

She said: “As a family, we absolutely adore cats, and Biscuit belongs to my four-year-old son, who named him because he looks like a custard cream biscuit."

If £2,000 can be raised for Biscuit, it would enable the vets to repair his broken leg and get him back on his feet.

The young cat was hit on Monday (July 29) during the afternoon while Melanie went swimming with her youngest son.

She only noticed something was wrong when Biscuit didn’t show up for his dinner that evening and didn't return home all night.

After searching the neighbourhood and not finding anything, Melanie was overjoyed at discovering Biscuit in her garden shed in the morning.

However, she soon became aware that Biscuit was not well and had tragically had his back leg seriously injured.

Biscuit was hit by a car on Monday (July 29).

Melanie said: “When we took him to the vets, they told us his diaphragm had been shattered and all his internal organs were in his chest, and it’s a miracle he survived.

"Biscuit has proven to be a real fighter and has shown a determination to live. Thankfully, he got over his first surgery well, but he is frustrated at being in a cage for so long.”

Melanie believes Biscuit was hit on her 30mph residential street, where she says seven cats have been hit by cars in the three years that she has lived there.

"It’s just horrendous; drivers have been using this road as a drag racing strip with no concern for people’s beloved pets.”

The tragedy of Biscuit’s incident has hit Melanie and her family particularly hard because, sadly, they lost their cat Linx to a road accident only three months ago.

Biscuit suffered a broken back leg and a diaphragmatic hernia, meaning that if the money to save him was not raised, he would need his leg amputated.

Vets have said the operation to repair the 12-month-old Apricot Tabby cat’s injured leg will cost around £4,000.

Melanie’s pet insurance covers £3,000, meaning that she needs to raise the extra £1,000 for the operation and another £1,000 to cover bills from Tuesday’s emergency surgery.

She said: “It would mean everything to save his leg and get him back on his feet. He’s only 12 months old, and he’s such a lovely cat who loves going out and exploring.

"He has so much life ahead of him. It would be so nice to give him the quality of life that he had before this incident.

"Biscuit has such a nice personality; even the vets have told me he is the world’s biggest flirt and has been a really good patient."

For more information about the fundraiser or to donate to save Biscuit’s leg, visit Melanie’s GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-with-biscuits-veterinary-care?cdn-cache=0