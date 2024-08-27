Fresh plans submitted for three retail units and flats on Banbury's High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fresh plan has been submitted to introduce new retail space to Banbury's High Street as the applicant claims this followed an “unacceptable delay”.

Developer Longmill Rickbost Ltd is requesting Cherwell District Council approve its proposal to convert premises at 39-40A High Street and No 1 Horse Fair in Banbury High Street to provide three retail units as well as a large HMO with 23 rooms.

This comes as permission had already been granted in 2021 but the proposals now need to be resubmitted after conditions attached to it were not discharged in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An applicant planning paper says: “These resubmissions have become necessary due to the failure of Cherwell District Council to discharge essential conditions prior to the applications expiring.

A fresh plan has been submitted to introduce new retail space to Banbury's High Street as the applicant claims this followed an “unacceptable delay”.

“Clearly without these conditions being discharged it was not possible to commence development works with the uncertainty of whether and when these conditions would be discharged.

“This unacceptable delay by Cherwell District Council in terms of discharging conditions has resulted in my client being unable to commence development and now having to resubmit these applications causing even more delay and considerable further costs.

“We trust that the council will now be able to allow our client to be exempt from having to pay the planning application fee or for this at least to be at a significantly reduced amount.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a small loss of ground floor retail spaces to numbers 40 and 40A High Street as part of the proposal but no loss overall of business space or residential units.

No 39 High Street, previously called the Lloyd and Stevens building, is a Grade II listed building and the whole of the site is also within the Banbury Conservation Area.

The large HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) would comprise 11 single and 12 double en-suite living/bedroom suites with four double kitchen/dining areas and two communication outdoor amenity areas.

Comments about “delays” to the application come as some people in the district have claimed the council has been overwhelmed as of late with a “tsunami of planning applications” – as described by Green Kidlington councillor Ian Middleton.

We have contacted Cherwell District Council for comment.

An odour assessment is among the third party reports undertaken for the job.

It concludes: “A qualitative assessment of the odour effects has been undertaken for the proposed scheme.

“It can be concluded that the proposed development is not considered to conflict with any national, regional, or local planning policy in relation to operational phase odour impact on existing receptors.”