Fresh call for Government to fund new M40 junction south of Banbury

Fresh calls have been made for Oxfordshire County Council to lobby the Government to fund an M40 junction south of Banbury.

Cllr Eddie Reeves says a ‘J10A’ would alleviate traffic problems in the town and support sustainable growth.

County councillors will discuss his motion at the meeting on Tuesday (April 2).

The motion says: “This council calls on the cabinet member for environment to lobby the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Highways England and the Department for Transport with a view to ascertaining what further funding and progress can be made to deliver a J10A and the sustainable growth to which such a project could lead.”